Tips for adopting a pet despite having allergies

Many allergy sufferers pass on pet adoption over concerns a furry friend might set off their allergies.

Well, there are some steps you can take to help you find the perfect companion.

In a new report, an allergist says it is important to spend time around the type of animal you are interested in adopting to see how your body responds.

Also, get tested for different pet allergies.

Animals such as fish, lizards and turtles tend to be the safest options.

If you currently have a pet you're allergic to, don't let the animal sleep in your bed and use air purifiers.

