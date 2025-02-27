Toll road text scam: Illinois residents targeted by fake payment demands
ILLINOIS - Scammers are sending fake toll payment texts to drivers in Illinois, urging them to pay up—or face extra fees.
What we know:
The phishing messages may appear to come from various toll agencies, such as I-PASS or FasTrak. Regardless of the sender, officials confirm they are not legitimate.
Scammers include threats of additional fees if payments aren't made within a certain timeframe, and they provide a link urging recipients to copy and paste it into a browser.
Officials warn against clicking the link, responding to the message, or making any payments.
Some of the text messages may appear like this:
Toll road scam text message example. (FOX 32 )
What they're saying:
"The Tollway has been alerted to a text message phishing scam claiming that recipients owe money for unpaid tolls and detailing a specific outstanding toll amount. These are not legitimate messages from the Illinois Tollway," the Illinois Tollway said in a statement.
What you can do:
If you are concerned about unpaid tolls, check your Illinois Tollway account here or call customer service at 800-824-7277. Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
You are also encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at this link.
To learn more about how to recognize phishing scam texts or emails, visit the Illinois Tollway website here.