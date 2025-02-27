Toll road text scam: Illinois residents targeted by fake payment demands

The Brief Scam Alert: Fake toll payment texts are targeting drivers in Illinois, falsely claiming they owe money and threatening extra fees. Warning Signs: Messages may appear to come from I-PASS or FasTrak and include a suspicious link—officials urge recipients not to click, reply, or pay. What to Do: Check your toll account directly, report scams to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, and visit the Illinois Tollway website for more information.



Scammers are sending fake toll payment texts to drivers in Illinois, urging them to pay up—or face extra fees.

What we know:

The phishing messages may appear to come from various toll agencies, such as I-PASS or FasTrak. Regardless of the sender, officials confirm they are not legitimate.

Scammers include threats of additional fees if payments aren't made within a certain timeframe, and they provide a link urging recipients to copy and paste it into a browser.

Officials warn against clicking the link, responding to the message, or making any payments.

Some of the text messages may appear like this:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Toll road scam text message example. (FOX 32 )

What they're saying:

"The Tollway has been alerted to a text message phishing scam claiming that recipients owe money for unpaid tolls and detailing a specific outstanding toll amount. These are not legitimate messages from the Illinois Tollway," the Illinois Tollway said in a statement.

What you can do:

If you are concerned about unpaid tolls, check your Illinois Tollway account here or call customer service at 800-824-7277. Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

You are also encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at this link.

To learn more about how to recognize phishing scam texts or emails, visit the Illinois Tollway website here.