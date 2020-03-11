Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

article

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This according to a statement from Hanks himself on his Twitter account posted Wednesday.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita has some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. "What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety required. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

"We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia working on a film, according to reports.