Tow truck driver fatally shot by CCL holder near Crestwood's Rivercrest Mall during road rage incident

A tow truck driver was fatally shot during a road rage incident in Crestwood earlier this week.

At about 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Crestwood police officers responded to the area of 132nd Street and Cicero for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old man who had been shot and wounded.

Officers rendered aid until Crestwood Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported him to Christ Hospital.

While investigating the shooting, police determined that the incident started as a road rage incident, which caused two vehicles, a tow truck and a Buick Enclave, to crash near Cal Sag Road and Cicero.

The vehicles then continued south on Cicero and turned into the access road to Rivercrest Mall, police said.

Once the vehicles were stopped, the driver of the tow truck allegedly pulled out a gun, and the other driver, who has a valid Concealed Carry License (CCL), pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking the tow truck driver.

The tow truck driver later died as a result of the shooting.

The other driver is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact the Crestwood Police Department at 708-371-4800.