'Toy guns' prompt police response to Kenilworth school

There was a scare in Chicago's north suburbs on Wednesday after a group of juveniles was spotted carrying "realistic-looking toy guns" near an elementary school, police said.

During the incident earlier today, Sears School in Kenilworth went into "restricted access" and Winnetka police responded to the area.

Working together, Winnetka and Kenilworth police located the juveniles and the toy guns. Officers then determined there was no threat to the community.

"Fortunately, today's incident was a false alarm, but it is critically important that school-aged individuals be reminded that displaying toy weapons in public, especially near school property, can result in misunderstandings and have far-reaching consequences," Winnetka police said in a post on Facebook.

Sears School has students from pre-school to 8th grade.

No further information was immediately available.