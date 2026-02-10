Expand / Collapse search

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun arrest in Chicago

By Will Hager
Published  February 10, 2026 7:46am CST
Chatham
Steeven Flores-Romero | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A traffic stop for seat belt violations led to the recovery of a stolen gun in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
    • Investigators said the driver had no license and did not have legal authorization to carry a firearm.
    • He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged after police found a stolen gun during a traffic stop last week in the Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

Steeven Flores-Romero, 26, was pulled over around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue after police saw he and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators learned Flores-Romero did not have a valid driver's license or car insurance.

After Flores-Romero consented to a vehicle search, deputies recovered a loaded gun with an extended magazine, officials said.

Police later determined the weapon had been reported stolen in Tennessee and that Flores-Romero did not possess a FOID card or a concealed carry license. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Flores-Romero was taken into custody and later ordered released following his initial court appearance on Feb 6. His passenger was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

