Traffic stop leads to stolen gun arrest in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged after police found a stolen gun during a traffic stop last week in the Chatham neighborhood.
What we know:
Steeven Flores-Romero, 26, was pulled over around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue after police saw he and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators learned Flores-Romero did not have a valid driver's license or car insurance.
After Flores-Romero consented to a vehicle search, deputies recovered a loaded gun with an extended magazine, officials said.
Police later determined the weapon had been reported stolen in Tennessee and that Flores-Romero did not possess a FOID card or a concealed carry license. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
Flores-Romero was taken into custody and later ordered released following his initial court appearance on Feb 6. His passenger was cited for not wearing a seat belt.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.