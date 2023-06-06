Trial continues for Chicago Police Sergeant accused of pinning 14-year-old to ground

It was the second day of testimony in the trial of Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro.

He was accused of pinning a 14-year-old to the ground last summer.

Vitellaro reportedly thought the boy had stolen his son's bike.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The teen's family said they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the sergeant because they believed it was racially motivated.

Vitellaro was stripped of his police powers last August and remains on a leave of absence.