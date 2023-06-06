Trial continues for Chicago Police Sergeant accused of pinning 14-year-old to ground
SKOKIE, Ill. - It was the second day of testimony in the trial of Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro.
He was accused of pinning a 14-year-old to the ground last summer.
Vitellaro reportedly thought the boy had stolen his son's bike.
The teen's family said they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the sergeant because they believed it was racially motivated.
Vitellaro was stripped of his police powers last August and remains on a leave of absence.