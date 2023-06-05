Trial begins for Chicago police sergeant accused of kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

A Chicago police sergeant is on trial nearly a year after being caught on camera pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground, in an incident that sparked protests and accusations of racial profiling.

Michael Vitellaro has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery.

His bench trial got underway Monday morning at the Skokie Courthouse, so in this case, there is no jury.

Vitellaro was off-duty at the time of the incident in question.

Last July, he was seen kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bike outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge.

According to court documents, video surveillance shows the victim did not steal a bike.

Bystanders, and the boy's friends can be heard telling the man to stop and helping the teen off the ground.

The ex-sergeant's actions sparked area protests.

"Today was challenging for the family, reliving the trauma that occurred on July 1st. It's no small feat, especially for Josh. But the family remains hopeful that justice is imminent and on the subject of immanency, we do plan on filing a civil complaint soon," said Javier Rodriguez, attorney with Romanucci & Blandin.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Vitellaro was relieved of police powers last August and is currently on a leave of absence.

Meanwhile, a COPA recommendation remains under review.