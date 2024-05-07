Cook County expressway shooting: Waukegan man arrested after vehicle shot in road rage incident

article

A Waukegan man was arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that occurred on Interstate 294 last week.

Leroyience Simmons, 34, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) was notified of an expressway shooting that occurred on I-294 northbound near Wolf Road in Franklin Park.

According to ISP, an occupant in the suspect vehicle fired a weapon, which struck the victim's vehicle during a road rage incident.

The victim was uninjured, and the suspect fled the scene.

While investigating the shooting, the suspect vehicle was identified and located with the assistance of the Waukegan Police Department.

Subsequently, Simmons was taken into custody. He is being held pending a detention hearing.