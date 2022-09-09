Trial set for Chicago area woman who spent years in prison overseas for murdering her mom

Heather Mack, the Chicago area woman who spent seven years in prison overseas for the murder of her mother, is now set to face charges in the United States.

A federal judge set a July 31 trial date for the 26-year-old.

She and her former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, are charged with conspiring to kill Sheila Von Wiese- Mack in a foreign country.

Mack was released from an Indonesian prison in October 2021 and deported with her daughter Stella to the United States. An indictment against Mack and Schaefer was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Chicago as Mack’s flight neared O’Hare Airport, and she was arrested after her plane landed.

She is currently being held at Chicago's downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Schaefer is still in prison in Indonesia.

