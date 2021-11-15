Two armored car drivers shot during robbery in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Two armored car drivers were shot and critically wounded during a robbery in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 10:21 a.m. at a Bank of America in the 200 block of West 83rd Street, the Chicago Police Department confirmed.

The drivers with GARDA World security services were loading an ATM machine when two to four armed males wearing all black clothing and masks approached them and demanded cash, according to police. The gunmen opened fire, striking one of the security guards multiple times, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 47-year-old female was shot six times and was in "traumatic arrest" when paramedics arrived, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. A 46-year-old male security guard was shot twice in the abdomen, police said.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police investigate Monday where two armored truck guards were shot at a BMO Harris Bank branch in Chatham. (Sun-Times)

The gunmen, who were at-large, did not take any of the cash, according to a spokeswoman for the FBI, which was handling the investigation.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Nobody is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.