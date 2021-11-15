2 men riding in vehicle killed in South Chicago shooting: police

Two men were fatally shot Monday while riding in their vehicle on Chicago’s South Side.

Shortly before noon, police say the men were in their vehicle in the 8700 block of S. Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when they were shot.

After being struck by the gunfire, the pair hit another vehicle and then a tree, police said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced at the University of Chicago Hospital.

The two victims have yet to be identified.

Later on in the afternoon, a SWAT team responded to the same block where the two men were shot and killed hours earlier.

Police could not immediately say if they were responding for a suspect in the double homicide.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.