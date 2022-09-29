Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report.

Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.

At the top of the list is Atlanta, Georgia. Money reports it is because of the number of opportunities the city can offer students, families, and those seeking employment.

In addition, Atlanta's housing costs are lower than more than half of the other cities and towns on Money's list. The current median price listing for a house is $428,000 — and the U.S. average is $435,000.

In second and third on the list are Tempe, Arizona, and Kirland, Washington. The two cities offer high paying jobs and a growing number of employment opportunities.

Fourth on the list is Raleigh, North Carolina. It ranks for high for its artsy culture and relative affordability.

Here's where Chicago comes in to play. The neighborhood of Rogers Park ranks fifth on the list. Money reports the reason for its listing is because of its "metropolitan feel and strong sense of community."

"Rogers Park is known as the most diverse neighborhood in Chicago, which itself is one of the most diverse cities in the country," according to Money.

"Residents of the tight-knit neighborhood are typically younger and more likely to have a college degree compared to Chicago overall," Money reports. This is somewhat due to the fact that Rogers Park is close in proximity to Loyola University.

Skipping a little farther down the list to the number 16 spot is where Naperville, Illinois, ranks. Money reports that Naperville has been named the "best place to be a kid by the U.S. Census Bureau," as well as the "best place to raise a family by the education site Niche and one of AARP's top town towns for seniors."

According to the Illinois State Report Card, Naperville has some of the state's best public schools. Money also reports that the Northern Illinois Planning Commission projects more than 80,000 new jobs in the western suburb by 2023.

Another reason Naperville is near the top of the list is because of the available recreational activities, such as the Riverwalk Park, the Morton Arboretum, and Centennial Beach.

As for Indiana towns, Carmel and Jeffersonville also made the list.