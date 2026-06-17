Two injured after scrap metal spills from semi on I-90: officials
CHICAGO - Two people were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck carrying scrap metal on I-90 on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 3:33 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to I-90 eastbound near W. Grand Avenue for a report of a three-car crash involving a semi-truck and two cars.
An investigation revealed that the semi was hauling scrap metal which had spread across the road and a piece of metal had wedged between the bridge and the road. Two cars were hit by the debris, according to police.
Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
No further damage was done to the bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Lanes were closed as the debris was removed.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.