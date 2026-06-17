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Two injured after scrap metal spills from semi on I-90: officials

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago
Published June 17, 2026 7:53 PM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 7:53 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A semi-truck carrying scrap metal was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-90 eastbound near Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
    • Scrap metal spilled across the roadway, and debris struck two cars; a piece of metal also became lodged between a bridge and the road.
    • Two people were hospitalized with injuries, and lanes were temporarily closed while crews cleared the debris; officials reported no damage to the bridge.

CHICAGO - Two people were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck carrying scrap metal on I-90 on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 3:33 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to I-90 eastbound near W. Grand Avenue for a report of a three-car crash involving a semi-truck and two cars.

An investigation revealed that the semi was hauling scrap metal which had spread across the road and a piece of metal had wedged between the bridge and the road. Two cars were hit by the debris, according to police.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. 

No further damage was done to the bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Lanes were closed as the debris was removed.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.

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