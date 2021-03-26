Two men charged in fatal shooting at Bridgeview Secretary of State facility

article

A pair has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Bridgeview Secretary of State Drivers Services Facility that sparked a chase into the south suburbs.

Matthew Givens, 23, and Cortez Hudson, 24, face a count each of murder and attempted vehicular highjacking, according to Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania.

Givens, of Lansing, and Hudson, of Oak Park, were expected to appear for a court appearance at the Bridgeview Courthouse later Friday.

Jawaun Davis, 21, was killed in the attack, which unfolded about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the facility, at 7358 W. 87th St., authorities said.

He was standing in line outside of the facility when a person approached him and fired shots, Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Police did not initially report the shooting as an attempted carjacking.

The gunman and a driver were chased by police into suburban Palos Hills, where they were arrested after a foot chase, police said.

In a statement, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha over a dozen other police agencies that helped in the investigation.

"As always, it is due to the hard work extreme cooperation of all police agencies that consistently back each other up and tirelessly help one another," Mancha said.