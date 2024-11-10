Two men critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said a 45-year-old man and a 25-year-old man got into an argument with four offenders in the 2800 block of North Normandy Avenue around 2:46 a.m. The argument escalated, and the offenders opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene in separate vehicles.

Both victims were shot in the head multiple times. They were taken to Loyola University Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody, and Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.