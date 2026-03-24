Two suspects in custody after burglary, police chases in Elmwood Park

The Brief Two suspects were arrested after a burglary investigation and police pursuits in Elmwood Park; a third suspect remains at large. One suspect crashed a stolen Alfa Romeo into a squad car before being stopped; another was caught after fleeing on foot. Police also pursued a second vehicle, but that driver has not been taken into custody.



Two suspects are in custody following a burglary in Palos Township and police pursuits in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

What we know:

Elmwood Park police spotted two suspicious vehicles at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday that matched descriptions of cars associated with at least one burglary earlier in the night in Palos Township.

When officers arrived at 2044 N. Harlem Ave., the vehicles fled the scene, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a stolen Alfa Romeo, crashed into an Elmwood Park squad car that blocked their escape but was able to drive away, authorities said.

Elmwood Park police later stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Two other suspects fled the Alfa Romeo on foot, and one was apprehended in the backyard of a home in the 2200 block of Neva Avenue in Chicago, police said. The other remains at large.

Both suspects taken into custody were transported to a hospital with injuries from the crash.

The second driver, in a Honda Accord, was pursued by police but has not been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any of the suspects involved in the burglary and pursuits.

What they're saying:

"Our network of cameras and diligent officers have once again proved their value," said Elmwood Park Police Chief Andrew Hock. "Their diligence not only stopped a crime from happening, but we recovered stolen property and took three firearms off the street. We also recovered crowbars, sledgehammers, and other burglary tools."

"Our police officers acted swiftly to halt this burglary before it even began," said Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo "Skip" Saviano. "We ensure that our officers have all of the tools that they need to stay ahead of the criminals. That includes hardware like cameras, but it also includes things like collaborating with our business owners."