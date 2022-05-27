Two women shot in Gage Park

Two women were shot and wounded early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 12:39 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

A 33-year-old and a 35-year-old were both struck in the arm by gunfire, police said.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate the shooting.