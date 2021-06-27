Uber drivers carjacked in Austin

Two Uber drivers were carjacked in June in Austin on the West Side.

In each incident, someone ordered an Uber and when the driver arrives three people got in the vehicle, someone pulled out a gun and demanded the driver get out, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 10:15 p.m. June 10 and about 10:35 p.m. June 24 in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.