River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Uber drivers carjacked in Austin

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
News
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two Uber drivers were carjacked in June in Austin on the West Side.

In each incident, someone ordered an Uber and when the driver arrives three people got in the vehicle, someone pulled out a gun and demanded the driver get out, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 10:15 p.m. June 10 and about 10:35 p.m. June 24 in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.