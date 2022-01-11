United flights canceled as 3,000 employees out sick with COVID-19

The head of United announced Tuesday that about 3,000 employees are currently positive for COVID-19.

That increase in cases has meant a decrease in flights.

United's CEO Scott Kirby says they acted early to cancel flights and notify customers. United has not said how many flights were canceled.

In addition, the Chicago-based airline is trimming its schedule to make sure they have staffing.

Kirby says in Newark alone, one-third of workers called out sick.

A DePaul transportation expert says this all hits at a tough time.

"The airlines had a tough Christmas with cancelations. Now we’re seeing that the spread of the Omicron and other variants is tearing through the workforce in ways that’s more than just 5-8 percent cancelations. A big share of the airline is going to grounded the next few days," Joe Schwieterman said.

"Right now, it’s a little slow, middle of January but boy come February there’s going to be pressure to get as many flights in the air as possible," he added.

While 3,000 employees have COVID, Kirby says United’s vaccine requirement is working.

Before the mandate, Kirby says more than one employee was dying each week.

Since the mandate, he says they have had zero deaths and zero hospitalizations among vaccinated employees.