University of Chicago student fights off attempted sexual assault

A University of Chicago student fought off someone who tried sexually assaulting her on campus Monday.

The 21-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk about 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

A male approached her from behind, placed his arm around her torso and pushed her to the ground, according to University police. He tried to put his hand up her skirt, but she bit his arm, causing him to run off.

University of Chicago campus police have increased their presence in the area and are “working closely” with Chicago police on the investigation, according to a campus security alert.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.