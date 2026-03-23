Venezuelan migrant charged in murder of Loyola student to appear in court

The Brief A 25-year-old man is due in court after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Loyola freshman in Rogers Park. Police say he opened fire on a group, killing 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman. The case has drawn community grief and broader attention ahead of his detention hearing.



A Venezuelan migrant accused of gunning down a Loyola University freshman is expected to appear in court Monday.

The backstory:

Jose Medina, 25, allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman early Thursday while she was walking with friends near Tobey Prinz Beach in Rogers Park, according to Chicago police.

Medina was masked when he approached the group and began shooting in their direction on the beach's pier, according to Chicago police and a Loyola campus safety alert. Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Medina was arrested one day after the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Hours before charges were officially announced, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed an arrest detainer for "Jose Medina-Medina."

According to ICE, Medina-Medina was previously in custody and later released on May 9, 2023, as well as on June 19, 2023, after being arrested for shoplifting in Chicago.

What they're saying:

"Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods."

Sheridan Gorman remembered

Dig deeper:

"We are again faced with the unbearable truth: our daughter’s life was taken, and our family will never be the same," Sheridan Gorman's family said in a statement.

"Sheridan was the heart of our family. She had a rare ability to bring people together—to make others feel included, understood, and loved. She lived with intention, with faith, and with a kindness that defined who she was every single day. She was just beginning her journey, with so much ahead of her."

Dozens gathered Thursday evening at the university’s chapel for a vigil honoring Gorman, who was from Yorktown Heights, New York.

At the vigil, students, staff and community members expressed grief and fear following the violence.

"A friend texted me and let me know about it this morning," one Rogers Park resident said. "It was shocking, and it makes me anxious. People shouldn’t have to wake up and fear that their life is going to randomly get taken."

A Loyola professor said the loss is especially painful for the campus community.

"It hurts in a very specific way when it’s a part of your community," the professor said. "It’s a very specific kind of pain. It's a renewed commitment to the people we work with and care about."

In a statement, Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed said the school is mourning the loss.

"It is with profound sadness that I write to share that one of our students, Sheridan Gorman, was killed earlier today in an incident north of the Lake Shore Campus," Reed said. "This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her."