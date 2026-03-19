Woman, 18, shot to death while walking with friends near Loyola beach

The Brief An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed early Thursday near a Rogers Park beach. Police say a man opened fire on her group around 1:30 a.m., striking her in the head. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed near Tobey Prinz Beach Park early Thursday morning in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The woman was walking outside with a group of friends around 1:30 a.m. when a male suspect approached them and started shooting in their direction in the 1000 block of West Pratt Boulevard, police said.

The woman was shot in the head and died at the scene. As of Thursday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office had not yet released her identity.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not announced any arrests.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

What we don't know:

No description of the suspect has been provided. The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Three detectives are investigating.