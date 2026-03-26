Man arrested after 19 neglected dogs found in Greater Grand Crossing: police

The Brief A 32-year-old man was arrested after police found 19 dogs in severe neglect in Greater Grand Crossing. Authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 7100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive and discovered the animals. The dogs were taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control, and detectives are continuing the investigation.



A 32-year-old man was arrested after 19 dogs were found in severe neglect in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

According to police, the Animal Crimes and Investigating Team obtained a search warrant for a location in the 7100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive. Around 8:11 a.m., officials searched the area and found 19 dogs in various states of severe neglect, police say.

The animals were transported to the Chicago Animal Care and Control for evaluation.

A 32-year-old man was arrested, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Further details about the dogs haven't been released. Police have also not identified the man who was arrested or what potential charges he may face.

What's next:

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

Chicago Animal Care and Control also released a message on Facebook saying they have limited space after this removal. They say they are reaching out to their partners to create more room for new arrivals.

The center is asking that anyone looking to bring in an owner-surrendered animal, should hold off if possible. PAWS Chicago will be on site to offer their support and any assistance or additional resources. They said they would still accept any strays or animals in need of immediate care.

They also advise people to try posting found animal pages throughout the neighborhood to reunite animals with their previous owners.

Chicago Animal Care and Control says the dogs from this care are not currently available.