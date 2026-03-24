Woman charged with murder in deaths of 3 at Chicago-area home, sheriff says

The Brief An Indiana woman was charged with first-degree murder in the killings of three people in south suburban Will County. The three victims were found dead in their home in Crete Township, police said. The suspect, Jenna Strouble, had a relationship and children with one of the victims.



A 30-year-old Indiana woman is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three people at a home in south suburban Will County.

What we know:

Jenna Strouble is facing nine counts of first-degree murder after she allegedly killed the man with whom she had children and his parents, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenna Strouble (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Jacob Lambert, 32, had an "on/off relationship" with Strouble, police said.

After being called to a home in the 3400 block of E. Norway Trail in Crete Township early Monday morning, deputies found Lambert dead in a car in the driveway. His parents, Patrick Forde, 55, and Stacy Forde, 54, were also found dead inside the home on the first floor near the front door, police said.

Investigators learned Strouble fled the scene to her home in St. John, Indiana, where local police arrested her. Strouble gave incriminating statements to police and officers found a gun, which matched the one used in the killings.

What's next:

She’s being held in the Lake County, Indiana, jail and will be extradited back to Illinois to face charges.

It's unclear when Strouble will be transferred to Illinois.