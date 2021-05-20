University of Illinois showcased in new Amazon Prime show

A new Amazon Prime show called, "The College Tour," is giving viewers the chance to tour schools, like the University of Illinois, by watching television.

"It really is a chance for students who might be attending the university to see what it's like through the lens of young people like themselves," said Executive Producer Lisa Hennessy.

The show highlights 17 universities and colleges, with students introducing viewers to different aspects of their schools.

The show comes during a time when in person tours are out of reach for many, due to cost and coronavirus.

The host, Alex Boylan, says his niece's experience helped launch it.

"She wanted to go to all different kinds of states and all different types of schools, and she didn't have the finances to do that, and between that and then all of a sudden COVID hit, and what a challenge. So a light bulb went off saying higher education needs its own television show," said Boylan.

The University of Illinois is the only school in the state and only Big Ten university to be profiled.

The show's executive producer is a U of I grad.

"I'm just so proud to have attended the University of Illinois and proud to help tell the university's story because it's such a great institution and really gave me my start in terms of helping launch my career," said Hennessy.

The tours are underway now on Amazon Prime.