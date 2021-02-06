Up to 4 inches of snow possible before wind chills plunge 20 degrees below zero

Chicago could get another four inches of snow Saturday before some of the most brutal cold of the winter puts the city in a deep freeze, as a frigid, wintry week wears on.

The latest winter storm, which will land on more than a foot of snow that’s already blanketed the area, is expected to pass through from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Some seriously cold" wind chills will follow, according to National Weather Service forecaster Kevin Birk, making it feel as bad as 20 degrees below zero into Sunday morning.

No snow is expected during the day Sunday, but temperatures will only top out at 7 degrees, with wind chills bottoming out at minus 22, forecasters said.

Advertisement

There’s a slight chance snow showers could creep into the area Sunday night, and a 40% chance of flurries Monday afternoon.

The cold temperatures are expected to stick around throughout the week, with highs of 15 degrees predicted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and lows of around minus 1, the weather service said.

In preparation for the dangerous cold, the weather service urged residents to limit time outside and dress warmly. Chicago also opened its six community centers to serve as warming centers.

The centers, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are: