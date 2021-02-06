Expand / Collapse search
Up to 4 inches of snow possible before wind chills plunge 20 degrees below zero

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Sun-Times Media Wire

Saturday morning forecast for Chicagoland on February 6th

Mark Strehl has your latest weather update!

CHICAGO - Chicago could get another four inches of snow Saturday before some of the most brutal cold of the winter puts the city in a deep freeze, as a frigid, wintry week wears on.

The latest winter storm, which will land on more than a foot of snow that’s already blanketed the area, is expected to pass through from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight.

"Some seriously cold" wind chills will follow, according to National Weather Service forecaster Kevin Birk, making it feel as bad as 20 degrees below zero into Sunday morning.

No snow is expected during the day Sunday, but temperatures will only top out at 7 degrees, with wind chills bottoming out at minus 22, forecasters said.

Futurecast for Chicagoland on February 7th

There’s a slight chance snow showers could creep into the area Sunday night, and a 40% chance of flurries Monday afternoon.

The cold temperatures are expected to stick around throughout the week, with highs of 15 degrees predicted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and lows of around minus 1, the weather service said.

In preparation for the dangerous cold, the weather service urged residents to limit time outside and dress warmly. Chicago also opened its six community centers to serve as warming centers.

The centers, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are:

  • Englewood Community Service Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Community Service Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Community Service Center, 4312 W. North Ave.