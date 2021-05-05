Upgrades coming to statewide 911 network

Illinois officials announced Wednesday upgrades are coming to the state's 911 network.

AT&T was chosen among numerous vendors to develop the new Internet-based NG911 Network which is intended to cut down response times and increase interconnectivity among law enforcement agencies.

The new network will eventually allow residents to text 911 as well as send pictures and video to operators.

"This critical mission was given to the Illinois State Police because it is vital to public safety and we are getting it done. A whole generation of people grew up learning the three numbers that would bring help. With NG911, we’ll have expanded functionality to provide emergency response for the generation who grew up with the Internet," ISP Director Brendan Kelly said in statement.

The project, which is slated get underway in August, is expected to cost $109 million and span a decade.