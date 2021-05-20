UPS looking to hire 1,000 workers in Chicago area

UPS announced a new hiring effort Wednesday looking to fill roughly 1,000 part- and full-time positions across the Chicago area.

The package delivery company is seeking tractor-trailer drivers and part-time workers who can make up to $24 hourly with annual raises.

Over 500 full-time tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APPS

UPS will be hosting two hiring events at 1 UPS Way in Hodgkins, Illinois on May 22 and May 27 starting at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Applications are available at upsjobs.com.