UPS looking to hire 1,000 workers in Chicago area
CHICAGO - UPS announced a new hiring effort Wednesday looking to fill roughly 1,000 part- and full-time positions across the Chicago area.
The package delivery company is seeking tractor-trailer drivers and part-time workers who can make up to $24 hourly with annual raises.
Over 500 full-time tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.
UPS will be hosting two hiring events at 1 UPS Way in Hodgkins, Illinois on May 22 and May 27 starting at 8 a.m.
Applications are available at upsjobs.com.