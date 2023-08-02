Another USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint, this time in Berwyn

Another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint, this time in west suburban Berwyn on Wednesday.

Now, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, authorities said.

The suspects were driving a stolen silver Toyota Highlander with Illinois license plate CS86136. One of them was a Black male, possibly in his early 20s, standing about 6-feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and a white surgical face mask.

Vehicle used in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier | Provided

The second suspect who was the driver was a Black male, wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt.

Authorities say the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement."