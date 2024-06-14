$150K reward offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier on Chicago's West Side

article

A United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was robbed in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three suspects involved in the robbery.

The incident happened near 551 North Pine Avenue on Tuesday. Three suspects stole mail from a letter carrier and ran northbound on Pine Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects were roughly 18-20 years old. They were between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall. Each of the suspects wore black pants and hoodies.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.