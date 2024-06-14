Expand / Collapse search

$150K reward offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier on Chicago's West Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 14, 2024 12:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is seeking to identify three suspects in connection to the robbery of a letter carrier in the Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO - A United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was robbed in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this week. 

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three suspects involved in the robbery.

The incident happened near 551 North Pine Avenue on Tuesday. Three suspects stole mail from a letter carrier and ran northbound on Pine Avenue. 

Investigators said the suspects were roughly 18-20 years old. They were between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall. Each of the suspects wore black pants and hoodies. 

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. 