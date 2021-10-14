Vehicle struck by gunfire on Dan Ryan Expressway

A vehicle was damaged Thursday as a result of gunfire on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

At about 3:58 p.m. on I-94 northbound near 71st Street, ISP responded to a reported expressway shooting.

No injuries were reported, however, a vehicle located at the scene sustained damage as a result of the gunfire, police said.

Lanes were closed temporarily for investigation.

No further information was provided by police.



