Vehicle thefts on the rise on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Several vehicle thefts were reported across Chicago's South Side last month.
In each incident, the victim legally parked their vehicle on the street and then returned to find their vehicle missing or a window broken and the steering column peeled in an attempt to steal the vehicle, police said.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 2300 Block of East 70th Street on Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
- 2200 Block of East 67th Street on Nov. 24 at midnight
- 6900 Block of South Clyde Avenue on Nov. 29 at midnight
- 6700 Block of South Clyde Avenue between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.
If you have any information on these thefts, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.