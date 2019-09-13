Vehicle thefts reported on Near North side, Lincoln Park: police

Police are warning residents of vehicle thefts reported over the last few weeks in Lincoln Park and the Near North Side.

In each case, vehicles were left running and parked when someone got into the vehicles and drove off while the driver was away or distracted, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

In the afternoon hours on Aug. 23 in the 600 block of North Lasalle Drive

In the evening hours on Aug. 29 in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue

In the afternoon hours on Aug. 31 in the 100 block of West Ontario Street

In the afternoon hours on Sept. 6 in the 500 block of North Clark Street

In the evening hours of Sept. 9 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue

In the evening hours on Sept. 10 I the 800 block of North Clark Street

The suspect is described as a male between 17 and 25 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 165-185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.