Velvet Cobble: Missing Chicago girl last seen days ago, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from the city's South Side for days.

What we know:

Velvet Cobble was last seen on Jan. 29, according to Chicago police. She is missing from the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said Cobble is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, a piercing in her left nostril, and a tattoo on her right wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors jacket and black boots.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.