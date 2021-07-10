Venetian Night boat parade canceled because of weather, but party continued on the Riverwalk

A couple hundred people gathered along Chicago’s Riverwalk Saturday to enjoy Venetian Night, but with a weather advisory in effect on the lake, the grand boat show was cancelled. However, the party still went on.

It’s all in support of the Italian Human Relations Foundation, an effort to train underprivileged youth in arts, entertainment and education. Secretary of State Jesse White and other dignitaries took part in the festivities.

In the past, Venetian Night took place on Lake Michigan, however this year, the Chicago Riverwalk was the place to be. Even as the rain kept falling, participants were destined to still have a good time.

"I’m glad to be here with the Italian Community. I want to thank and applaud them for their commitment," said Secretary of State Jesse White.

There was of course live music, lots of cocktails flowing and folks dressed in their Italian garb. The evening ended with an amazing fireworks show at Navy Pier. Organizers say they’ll be back bigger and better next year.