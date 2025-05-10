Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Vernon Hills townhome, displacing two families, fire officials say

By Nic Flosi
Updated  May 10, 2025 6:05pm CDT
Vernon Hills
    • A car struck a townhome in Vernon Hills on Saturday morning, displacing two families.
    • One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the crash.
    • Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene near Indianwood Drive and Michigan Court.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A car slammed into a townhome in Vernon Hills on Saturday morning, sending one person to the hospital and forcing two families to find other housing, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Countryside Fire Protection District said crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the area of Indianwood Drive and Michigan Court for a report of a vehicle crash into a building.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a single vehicle had crashed into a townhome. The driver was already out of the vehicle.

Two townhomes were damaged in the crash. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and two families were displaced due to structural damage.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Countryside Fire Protection District.

