Car crashes into Vernon Hills townhome, displacing two families, fire officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A car slammed into a townhome in Vernon Hills on Saturday morning, sending one person to the hospital and forcing two families to find other housing, according to fire officials.
What we know:
The Countryside Fire Protection District said crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the area of Indianwood Drive and Michigan Court for a report of a vehicle crash into a building.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a single vehicle had crashed into a townhome. The driver was already out of the vehicle.
Two townhomes were damaged in the crash. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and two families were displaced due to structural damage.
Car into home in Vernon Hills | Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Countryside Fire Protection District.