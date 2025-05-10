Car crashes into Vernon Hills townhome, displacing two families, fire officials say

The Brief A car struck a townhome in Vernon Hills on Saturday morning, displacing two families. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the crash. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene near Indianwood Drive and Michigan Court.



A car slammed into a townhome in Vernon Hills on Saturday morning, sending one person to the hospital and forcing two families to find other housing, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Countryside Fire Protection District said crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the area of Indianwood Drive and Michigan Court for a report of a vehicle crash into a building.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a single vehicle had crashed into a townhome. The driver was already out of the vehicle.

Two townhomes were damaged in the crash. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and two families were displaced due to structural damage.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Car into home in Vernon Hills | Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash.