Veterans remembered in ceremony at Soldier Field

The memories burned brightly Monday at Soldier Field at the city's official celebration of Veterans Day.

Nearly 200 vets, their families and elected officials gathered to remember those who served.

On a cold and blustery day, warm memories filled the concourse at Soldier Field where a ceremonial wreath was laid in front of the statue of the World War I Doughboy -- his helmet covered in snow.

Among the crowd were vets from every generation.

"I went in in 1979. I was 17 years old,” said Kathleen Roach.

Roach happened to be in Chicago on business and sought out the city’s ceremony. She was one of the first women to sail on a US Navy ship 40 years ago.

"A lot of the old salts, the older men, they weren't too happy about women being on their ship,” she said.

James Hobson just retired after decades with the park district. He was a decorated Infantry Squad Leader in Vietnam in 1968 and 69.

"Well I come out mainly because of the 450,000 men, fellow Americans, fellow veterans who did not make it home,” Hobson said.

As their numbers dwindle, we could find only one World War II vet in the crowd: 94-year-old Bob Weagant fought in Africa and Italy.

"They were willing to go ahead and serve. It's a marvelous thing,” he said.

A reminder that we need to remember our veterans every day of the year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will focus her energies on our homeless heroes.

"By making sure that every veteran has a roof over their head. We are on our way to eliminating homelessness here because no vet should call an underpass home,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

It is a commitment no one here regrets.

"I love veterans day. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it again. It makes my heart big,” Roach said.