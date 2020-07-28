Victims robbed leaving gas station in Gage Park, West Lawn

At least three people were robbed as they were leaving a gas station in July in Gage Park and West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

In each incident victims were approached as they are leaving a gas station by at least two men who demand their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 3:30 a.m. July 5 in the 2700 block of West 59th Street;

About 8 p.m. July 7 in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road; and

About 8:30 p.m. July 7 in the 3900 block of West 63rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.