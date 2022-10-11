Victoria Blanco: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Victoria Blanco was last seen Saturday night in the 4200 block of South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Police describe Blanco as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Victoria Blanco | Chicago Police Department
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8380.