Victoria Blanco: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen on South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Victoria Blanco was last seen Saturday night in the 4200 block of South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police describe Blanco as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Victoria Blanco | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8380.