Video shows thieves ransacking Chicago shoe store

Surveillance video captured the moment a group of people broke into a shoe store and stole merchandise Wednesday morning in the Edison Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Five males broke the front window of HQ Sneakers, 6721 N. Northwest Highway, with a sledgehammer and made off with shoes, shirts and other merchandise around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

They fled the scene in a white sedan and a white pickup truck.

No one is in custody as Area detectives investigate.