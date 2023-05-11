Expand / Collapse search

Video shows thieves ransacking Chicago shoe store

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Edison Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video captured the moment a group of people broke into a shoe store and stole merchandise Wednesday morning in the Edison Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Five males broke the front window of HQ Sneakers, 6721 N. Northwest Highway, with a sledgehammer and made off with shoes, shirts and other merchandise around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

They fled the scene in a white sedan and a white pickup truck.

No one is in custody as Area detectives investigate.