Vigil held in Buena Park to honor victims of Texas school mass shooting

Across the country, hearts are shattered for the Uvalde, Texas community.

On Wednesday, one Buena Park church came together to pray for the victims and their families.

"A lot of sadness, shock, disappointment I think is what is weighing on the hearts of everyone, especially in this country," said Marc Vega with St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.

During this dark time when there are no words for what happened in Texas, so many are seeking comfort.

With heavy hearts, parishioners of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church near Sheridan Road and Buena Avenue spent their evening seeking sanctuary.

"Especially after yesterday’s awful horror that happened, it could only mean people should pull together more and support each other because we need that," said Lora Fogam, parishioner.

On their minds were the victims of the horrifying mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, and the families whose lives are now turned upside down.

"You shouldn’t have to sit at home and think, is my child going to come back home today or not, is my parent going to come back home today or not, no one should have to go through that," said Fogam.

Together, they prayed the Rosary for all those affected by the gunman's cowardly actions, asking for protection for all – but especially for our innocent children.

"I really hope people can leave with a sense of hope, and a sense of… ‘you’re not alone.’ We come together when things like this happen," said Vega.

Similar prayer services and vigils were held across the country Wednesday in support of the Uvalde community.