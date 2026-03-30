A vote from behind bars? Illinois bill sparks debate

The Brief Advocates and lawmakers in Chicago on Monday pushed the RACE Act, a bill that would restore voting rights to people serving felony sentences in Illinois prisons. In Illinois, people in jail can vote in many cases, but people in prison currently lose that right until they leave the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. The proposal would also expand civics education inside prisons. Bill text says the change would begin in 2028.



Advocates, formerly incarcerated speakers and state lawmakers gathered Monday at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters to push the RACE Act, a proposal that would let people in Illinois prisons vote while serving felony sentences and expand civics classes inside correctional facilities.

The push matters now because the bill would change who gets a voice in Illinois elections and how civic education works inside prisons.

Supporters say it could affect 35,000 to 50,000 people statewide, a number Chicago Votes has cited in its public campaign for the measure.

What the bill would do:

The bill, House Bill 5414, would restore voting rights to people serving sentences in correctional institutions and require election authorities to work with prisons to facilitate voting by mail. The bill text says the change would take effect January 1, 2028, with a January 14, 2028, deadline for people already incarcerated before 2027.

That is different from current Illinois law. People held in jail, including many awaiting trial, can vote. People in prison serving felony sentences cannot vote until they are released from IDOC custody.

Why supporters say it matters:

For Yoel Davis, the issue was personal long before it became policy.

"I stand before you today as a survivor of 34 years in a carceral system," Davis said. "During that time, felony disenfranchisement stripped away my 15th Amendment right to vote, silencing my voice."

Davis now works as director of curriculum and training at the Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice. On Monday, he argued that civic participation can shape public safety and help people prepare for life after prison.

Marlon Chamberlain, founder of the Illinois Coalition to End Permanent Punishments, framed the issue in broader terms.

"A democracy cannot function by excluding the very people most impacted by its decisions," Chamberlain said.

What's next:

Backers said Monday they are still educating lawmakers and the public as they try to move the bill forward this session. Legislative tracking records show HB 5414 was introduced in February and remained active this month.

If lawmakers approve it, Illinois would join a small number of states that allow people in prison to vote.

Chicago Votes and allied groups are urging legislative leaders and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to move the measure before the General Assembly adjourns for the spring.