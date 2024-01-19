Chicago man allegedly carjacked 65-year-old at gunpoint: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking another man at gunpoint in Washington Heights last year.

Marcus McNeal, 18, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

On Nov. 4, 2023, McNeal allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 65-year-old man in the 9900 block of South May Street.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested McNeal on Thursday in the 700 block of East 111th Street and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.