Man, 25, killed in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot and killed during an argument in an alley Thursday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was arguing with someone he knew in an alley around 1:40 a.m. when they pulled out a handgun and shot him several times in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to police.

The victim's family started driving him to the hospital and flagged down police roughly four blocks away. He was treated by paramedics and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.