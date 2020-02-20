Watch: Boy tells mom 'I want to die' after continued bullying at school

A mother in Australia posted a heartbreaking video on Facebook of her son as he told her he wanted to die because of the bullying he endures at school.

Yarraka Bayles’ 9-year-old son, Quaden has a rare form of dwarfism. She told Australian news outlet NITV News she watched as a classmate patted him on the head and mentioned his height.

In her Facebook video, Quaden sits in the car with his head down. He’s crying and says “I want to die right now.”

“I picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal and I want people to know, parents, educators, teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles says from behind the camera.

“Give me a rope! I want to kill myself!” Quaden screams, looking directly into the camera.

“All it takes is for one more [incident] and you wonder why kids are killing themselves.”

Bayles asked those watching on Facebook to give her advice about ways to stop bullying and educate children and educators about disabilities. She told NITV she hoped disability awareness could be part of the official school curriculum.

The video has been shared more than 220,000 times and viewed 11 million, including by Australian celebrities and athletes with the National Rugby League All-Stars Team and Sydney-based graphic artist Josh Yasserie.

Media report Quaden is now being homeschooled.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.