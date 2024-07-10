Man found dead in submerged vehicle in Wauconda retention pond identified

A man found dead in a submerged vehicle in suburban Wauconda was identified on Thursday, and his cause of death was also released.

Wauconda police and fire departments were called Wednesday to the North/East corner of Main Street and Garland Road just before 10:30 a.m. for an overturned vehicle in a retention pond.

When crews arrived, they found a 2010 Ford Edge turned upside-down while underwater with one person trapped inside.

The Ford was traveling northbound on Main Street when it struck a curb at Garland and landed in the pond, according to Wauconda police.

The victim inside, a 38-year-old man, was rescued from the vehicle within 10 minutes. However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Lake County coroner identified him as Joshua Klausing of Wauconda. An autopsy revealed he died from drowning as a result of the crash.

Out of precaution, Wauconda rescue divers searched the rest of the pond but did not find any other victims.

Garland Road was closed between Main Street and Elmcrest Drive during the response. Northbound and southbound Main Street was also temporarily closed between the Wauconda High School entrance and Regency Court.