Waukegan City Clerk charged with misconduct after liquor, gambling license investigation

The Waukegan City Clerk is charged with official misconduct and misapplication of funds after an investigation by Illinois State Police.

Janet Kilkelly was indicted March 13 on 15 counts of illegally providing credits to Waukegan businesses that were applying for liquor and gambling licenses, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

The City Council and Kilkelly's office established an ordinance that states the credit would go to businesses that were in "good standing."

However, Kilkelly allegedly gave thousands of dollars in credits to area businesses that did not qualify, the state's attorney's office said.

"Public officials must be held to the highest standards. I want to thank the Illinois State Police for their diligent, thorough, and fair investigation into this matter. Taxpayers lost a significant amount of revenue. The City Clerk violated the public trust when she ignored her own recommendation and the final decision of the Waukegan City Council," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Waukegan alderman Roudell Kirkwood also faced similar felony charges in 2022.

The charges were filed by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office due to Rinehart representing a family member of Kirkwood's.

Multiple agencies determined that there was no conflict with Kilkelly being charged in Lake County.

Kilkelly was indicted March 13 and is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m., April 2.