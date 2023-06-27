Waukegan man allegedly crashed into squad car, injuring officer while under the influence of alcohol

article

A Waukegan man is accused of crashing into a squad car and injuring an officer while under the influence of alcohol early Sunday.

Victor Najarro-Castro, 34, has been charged with DUI/alcohol, improper use of registration, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver's license, aggravated DUI with no insurance and aggravated DUI.

At about 3:56 a.m. Sunday, a Waukegan police squad car was blocking a tree that had fallen onto Yorkhouse Road, blocking eastbound traffic just west of Frolic Avenue, police said.

The squad car was fully marked and had its emergency lights activated with an officer inside the vehicle.

CREDIT: Waukegan police

A 2023 gray Hyundai Santa Fe, allegedly driven by Najarro-Castro, crashed into the back of the squad car, which caused significant damage to both vehicles, police said.

Najarro-Castro was arrested and charged accordingly.

The officer was injured and taken to an area hospital for complaints of neck and body pain. He was treated and later released.