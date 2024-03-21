Waukegan men, juveniles arrested after armed carjacking, police chase

article

Four people were arrested, including two juveniles, after an armed carjacking and a police chase Sunday afternoon in the northern suburbs.

A 33-year-old mother was carjacked at gunpoint around 2 p.m. outside a Waukegan business in the 3000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to police. She had to retrieve her young son from the vehicle before gunmen drove off in her Dodge Durango.

Police spotted the Durango a short time later and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled from officers. Police from several jurisdictions pursued the stolen Durango until it crashed in North Chicago near 1700 Kennedy Drive.

Suspects ran away from the vehicle but four were taken into custody by police.

Officers recovered four handguns, two of which had fully automatic conversion kits installed and one of which had an extended magazine. One of the guns was also previously reported stolen.

Two Waukegan police vehicles were damaged during the chase by flying debris and a blown tire.

Elijah Monette, 20, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking of a victim under 10; aggravated hijacking with a firearm; unlawful use of a weapon; possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest causing injury.

J'Kevon Lewis, 18, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/machine gun.

The two juveniles who were arrested were released pending further investigation.

This was a horrific crime that occurred in broad daylight with no regard for human life, based on the actions of the offenders," Waukegan Police Chief Edgardo Navarro said in a statement.